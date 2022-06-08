Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after buying an additional 308,328 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.