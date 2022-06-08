Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.