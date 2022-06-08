Zacks: Brokerages Expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will report sales of $79.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Artivion reported sales of $76.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year sales of $320.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $322.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $359.25 million, with estimates ranging from $358.50 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

AORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of AORT opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.64 million, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.49. Artivion has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

