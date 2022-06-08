Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $170.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.17 million to $173.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $174.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $696.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.25 million to $702.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $748.83 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.