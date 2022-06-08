Zacks: Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 882,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,737. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $48,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,830 shares of company stock worth $1,738,487. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

