Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.33.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.