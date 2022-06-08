Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Hold

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IronNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

IRNT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IronNet will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $83,081.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,829 shares of company stock worth $5,130,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,236,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IronNet by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

