Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) to Hold

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.