Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Hold

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

