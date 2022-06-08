Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Hold

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Several other research analysts have also commented on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.
About EnQuest (Get Rating)
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
