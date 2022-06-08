Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Strong Sell

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.56.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 26,842.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 122.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.