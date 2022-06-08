Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to Strong Sell

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

AVO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 203,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mission Produce by 46.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

