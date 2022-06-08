Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €35.10 ($37.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($29.57) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.12.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

