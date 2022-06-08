Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €35.10 ($37.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($29.57) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.12.
Scor Company Profile (Get Rating)
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scor (SCRYY)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.