Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Hold

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 57,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,393. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

