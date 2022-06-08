Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to Hold

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

SNDL opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

