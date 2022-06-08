Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to “Hold”

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 108 ($1.35) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Shares of Centamin stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,277. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.