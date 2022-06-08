Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Buy

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,802. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

