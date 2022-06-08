Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) to Hold

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of GNUS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 5,219,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,649. The firm has a market cap of $274.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.99. Genius Brands International has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 661.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 887.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Brands International (GNUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.