Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $148.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lear's consolidated three-year (2022-2024) sales backlog of around $3.3 billion is likely to buoy the top line of the firm. Buyouts of M&N Plastics and Kongsberg are driving Lear's prospects. The firm’s Connection Systems Business is on track to grow to around $600 million in 2022 and approximately $1 billion by 2025. Strong financials of the company instill confidence. However, shortage of microchips and supply chain disruptions are likely to weigh on Lear’s near-term results. Lear expects to feel the heat from rising commodity prices and other inflationary pressures. In view of headwinds, Lear has trimmed its full-year 2022 profits projections. Additionally, rising capital spending and adverse forex transactions are expected to play spoilsport. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

NYSE LEA opened at $142.25 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

