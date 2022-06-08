Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to “Hold”

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $86.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

