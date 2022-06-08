Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) to “Buy”

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QualTek LLC is a provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom and renewable energy sectors. QualTek LLC, formerly known as ROTH CH ACQ III, is based in BLUE BELL. “

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. QualTek Services has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that QualTek Services will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at $4,409,000.

About QualTek Services (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QualTek Services (QTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.