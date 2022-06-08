Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to “Hold”

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

SOFI stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,369,014 shares in the company, valued at $23,246,196.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 154,596 shares of company stock worth $1,174,800. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $23,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 229,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

