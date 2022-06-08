Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to “Buy”

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. Toro has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

