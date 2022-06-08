Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Hold

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.73) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.73) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
