Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.30.
ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
