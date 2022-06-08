Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.30.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

