Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $507,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,016,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,551 shares of company stock worth $3,400,231. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 734,024 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,961,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.