Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,611.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

