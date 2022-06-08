Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Zuora stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 in the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

