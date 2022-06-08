Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

