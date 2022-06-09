-$0.01 EPS Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Yum China reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

YUMC traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 201,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,264. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.66. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yum China by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Yum China by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

