$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,211. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

