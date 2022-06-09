$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.03). Spire posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,985. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Spire by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

