$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $28,088.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at $370,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,737 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.