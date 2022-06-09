$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

