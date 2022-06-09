-$0.04 EPS Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.21. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,892 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

