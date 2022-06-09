-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NCMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 837,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,683. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 226,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

