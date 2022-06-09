-$0.06 EPS Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $268,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.89. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
