-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of KORE opened at $4.15 on Thursday. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

