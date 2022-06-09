-$0.07 EPS Expected for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Origin Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Origin Materials reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Materials.

Several research firms have commented on ORGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Origin Materials stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 1,108,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,103. The company has a market capitalization of $957.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a current ratio of 61.85.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,943,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 47,715 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

