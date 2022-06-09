-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MaxCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $447.28 million and a P/E ratio of -25.91. MaxCyte has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

