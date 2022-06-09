-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MaxCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MaxCyte.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.
Shares of MXCT opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $447.28 million and a P/E ratio of -25.91. MaxCyte has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44.
MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.