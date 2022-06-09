$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. National Vision reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 947,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,730. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,427,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,461,000 after acquiring an additional 506,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after buying an additional 492,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

