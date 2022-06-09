$0.11 EPS Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Certara reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,631,352 shares of company stock worth $31,155,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

