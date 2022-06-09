-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Everbridge reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.84. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

