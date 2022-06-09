-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Nautilus Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NAUT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 124,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,589. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

