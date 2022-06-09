$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.