$0.17 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,131. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

