-$0.17 EPS Expected for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weave Communications.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million.
In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WEAV opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.
About Weave Communications (Get Rating)
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
