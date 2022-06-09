-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,209. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.