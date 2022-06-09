-$0.22 EPS Expected for Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

LOCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Local Bounti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOCL opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

