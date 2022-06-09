$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

LADR opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $16,580,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

